Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

G Ben Scrivens was forced into action with Montreal playing the second end of a back-to-back. Scrivens gave up a pair of goals on three shots in the opening 3:33. Though Scrivens played well after that, finishing with 28 saves on 31 shots, he allowed Dwight King’s breakaway goal in the third period. The result was his sixth loss in nine contests.

LW Max Pacioretty is one of two players in the NHL with at least shot on goal in every game this season, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Canucks LW Daniel Sedin is the other one. Pacioretty had two shots on goal but no points Thursday in the Canadiens’ 3-2 loss at Los Angeles.