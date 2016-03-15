FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2016

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D P.K. Subban (neck) was ruled out for the Canadiens’ Tuesday and Wednesday games.

C Lars Eller (flu) and D Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) sat out Tuesday night but were scheduled to travel with the team to Buffalo immediately following the game.

D Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) and C Lars Eller (flu) sat out Tuesday night but were scheduled to travel with the team to Buffalo immediately following the game.

LW Stefan Matteau returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury.

