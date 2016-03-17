Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

G Mike Condon made 32 saves for the Canadiens in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

LW Lucas Lessio played a season-high (since joining the Canadiens) 13:10, recording three shots on goal and numerous chances all night against the Panthers. “It is an audition,” he said. “I think when you’re playing your best, you’re giving your team the best opportunity to win at the same time. I just want to pitch in any way I can. I‘m getting some chances, like I said. It’d be nice to see that turn into production soon but I’ve just got to keep moving my feet. Tomorrow’s another one so put the same effort there.”

LW Max Pacioretty is racking up the points of late, notably with Alex Galchenyuk as his center. The Canadiens captain picked up an assist on Galchenyuk’s goal Tuesday against the Panthers, extending his point streak to five games. He has one goal and six assists during that stretch.