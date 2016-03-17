FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 17, 2016 / 2:45 AM / a year ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Mike Condon made 32 saves for the Canadiens in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

LW Lucas Lessio played a season-high (since joining the Canadiens) 13:10, recording three shots on goal and numerous chances all night against the Panthers. “It is an audition,” he said. “I think when you’re playing your best, you’re giving your team the best opportunity to win at the same time. I just want to pitch in any way I can. I‘m getting some chances, like I said. It’d be nice to see that turn into production soon but I’ve just got to keep moving my feet. Tomorrow’s another one so put the same effort there.”

LW Max Pacioretty is racking up the points of late, notably with Alex Galchenyuk as his center. The Canadiens captain picked up an assist on Galchenyuk’s goal Tuesday against the Panthers, extending his point streak to five games. He has one goal and six assists during that stretch.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.