Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 21, 2016 / 2:04 AM / a year ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Darren Dietz was recalled from St. John’s IceCaps of the AHL to play his third NHL game on Saturday.

D Darren Dietz was recalled from St. John's IceCaps of the AHL on Saturday to play his third NHL game.

C Alex Galchenyuk entered Saturday night with 12 goals and two assists in his last 11 games.

D Mark Barberio was ruled out for the game with concussion symptoms, causing more woe for the team's black and blue line, which is already missing regulars P.K. Subban, Jeff Petry and Tom Gilbert.

D Mark Barberio was ruled out for Saturday’s game with concussion symptoms, causing more woe for the team’s black and blue line, which is already missing regulars P.K. Subban, Jeff Petry and Tom Gilbert. In Barberio’s absence, Canadiens D Alexei Emelin switched to the right side and was paired on the first blue line unit with Andrei Markov.

C Tomas Plekanec saw his goal-scoring slump fall to 17 games on Saturday. He had two shots on goal while seeing 15:42 of ice time, including 2:17 on the Montreal power play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
