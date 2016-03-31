FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
April 1, 2016 / 2:32 AM / a year ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Charlie Lindgren, a free agent, agreed to terms with the Canadiens on a two-year, two-way contract through the 2016-17 season. Lindgren, 22, appeared in 40 games with the St. Cloud State Huskies this season, posting a record of 30-9-1. He led all National Collegiate Hockey Conference goaltenders in wins, saves (1,020) and shutouts (five, tied with two others). Lindgren played in 88 regular-season games at St. Cloud State in three seasons since making his college debut in 2013-14, posting a 51-29-3 record with eight shutouts. The 6-2, 190-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., had a 2.21 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

