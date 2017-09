F John Scott, 33, who spent the second half of the season in the AHL, practiced with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and was active for Tuesday’s game. Scott, voted Pacific Division captain by fans for the 2016 All-Star game, was traded to the Canadiens and re-assigned to the IceCaps of the AHL. In the end, the league determined Scott would still play in Nashville as voted. He claimed MVP honors, but then went back to the minors and played 27 games with St. John‘s.