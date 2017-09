D P.K. Subban has been shut down with two games remaining in the season, the Canadiens announced Wednesday (April 6). Subban sustained a neck injury on March 10 against the Buffalo Sabres when he collided with teammate Alexei Emelin.

G Carey Price has been shut down with two games remaining in the season, the Canadiens announced Wednesday (April 6). Price has been out since Nov. 25 because of what the Canadiens said is a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.