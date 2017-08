G Al Montoya will draw the start Wednesday at the Islanders in place of Carey Price, who started and won each of the Canadiens' past three games. Montoya opened the season by going 2-0-1 as Price recovered from a lengthy bout with the flu. The game will be a reunion of sorts for Montoya, who played 51 games for the Islanders -- the most he has played for any NHL team -- while the team was still housed at Nassau Coliseum during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.