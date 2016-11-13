Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

LW Artturi Lehkonen missed his third game Saturday with an upper-body injury.

D Andrei Markov played his 100th consecutive game Saturday.

G Carey Price made 25 saves in Montreal's 5-0 victory Saturday to earn his second shuout of the season and 38th of his career. "It's hard to put into words. When he's in the net, you know no matter how you're feeling, how you're playing, you have a chance to win the hockey game," Canadiens F Paul Byron said. "He's more than just a goalie. He's a leader on this team. He's a guy who works hard and brings it every night. He sets the tone for our team. He's the best in the world." Said coach Michel Therrien: "The way Carey is playing, he gives us a lot of confidence as a team. He's a true leader."