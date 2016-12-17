Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

RW Sven Andrighetto left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. He was ruled out for Saturday’s tilt in Washington, leading the Canadiens to call up F Chris Terry from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps after the game.

F Chris Terry was called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps after Friday’s game when RW Sven Andrighetto left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. He was ruled out for Saturday’s tilt in Washington.

F Andrew Shaw was a late scratch against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, as the team announced he would miss the game with concussion-like symptoms that developed late Thursday afternoon.

RW Andrew Shaw was a late scratch against the Sharks, as the team announced he would miss the game with concussion-like symptoms that developed late Thursday afternoon. The team also announced that he wouldn’t make the trip to Washington, where the Habs will face the Capitals on Saturday night.

G Carey Price allowed four goals on 18 shots for Montreal Friday. It was the first time since Oct. 13, 2014, that Price was pulled from a game.