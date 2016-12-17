FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 18, 2016 / 4:34 AM / in 10 months

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RW Sven Andrighetto left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. He was ruled out for Saturday’s tilt in Washington, leading the Canadiens to call up F Chris Terry from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps after the game.

F Chris Terry was called up from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps after Friday’s game when RW Sven Andrighetto left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. He was ruled out for Saturday’s tilt in Washington.

F Andrew Shaw was a late scratch against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, as the team announced he would miss the game with concussion-like symptoms that developed late Thursday afternoon.

RW Andrew Shaw was a late scratch against the Sharks, as the team announced he would miss the game with concussion-like symptoms that developed late Thursday afternoon. The team also announced that he wouldn’t make the trip to Washington, where the Habs will face the Capitals on Saturday night.

G Carey Price allowed four goals on 18 shots for Montreal Friday. It was the first time since Oct. 13, 2014, that Price was pulled from a game.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.