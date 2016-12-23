Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

RW Sven Andrighetto was assigned by the Canadiens to AHL St. John's on Thursday.

D Joel Hanley received an emergency recall from the AHL's St. John's IceCaps to replace D Alexei Emelin in the lineup. Emelin's wife gave birth to the couple's third child earlier in the day. Hanley finished a minus-1 in 6:35 of ice ime against the Wild.

D Alexei Emelin missed the Thursday game to be with his wife, who gave birth to the couple's third child earlier in the day.

G Carey Price stopped 23 of 26 shots Thursday in the Canadiens' 4-2 loss to the Wild.