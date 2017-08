G Al Montoya to a two-year contract extension through the 2018-19 season. The deal is worth an average of $1.065 million per season, according to ESPN.com. Montoya, 31, is 4-4-2 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 11 games (10 starts) this season. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Montoya signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2016, and could have become an unrestricted free agent again at the end of the season.