Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

LW Max Pacioretty shrugged out a foot injury sustained when he was struck by a Shea Weber shot at the team's morning skate Tuesday to score the winning goal in the 2-1 overtime victory over Nashville. Pacioretty has a team-leading 16 goals. "I thought we played almost a perfect road game," said Pacioretty, who recorded a whopping 10 shots. "So much possession, so much offensive zone time."

D Shea Weber tried his best not to look at the tribute video Tuesday night and worked really hard at preventing his emotions from taking over. But the quivering lower lip during the long ovation the Nashville fans bestowed on their former captain told one all they needed to know about the stoic Weber's feelings at Bridgestone Arena. True to his nature, though, Weber said the most important thing was that his Montreal Canadiens emerged with two points. Weber scored the tying goal in Montreal's 2-1 overtime victory. "Obviously, it's very special to be back in this building," Weber said, "and it's even more special to win the game." Weber played the first 11 years of his NHL career with Nashville before a stunning trade June 29 sent him to Montreal for P.K. Subban in a swap of perennial All-Stars. Weber took nine shots, doled out a hit and blocked a shot in 24:13 of ice time.