7 months ago
#US NHL
January 13, 2017 / 4:05 AM / 7 months ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Sven Andrighetto recorded a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Canadiens' 7-4 win at Winnipeg.

RW Brian Flynn recorded a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Canadiens' 7-4 win at Winnipeg.

LW Artturi Lehkonen and LW Phillip Danault scored two goals apiece Wednesday in the Canadiens' 7-4 win at Winnipeg. Lehkonen added an assist.

LW Phillip Danault and LW Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals apiece Wednesday in the Canadiens' 7-4 win at Winnipeg. The scoring was highlighted by a spectacular end-to-end snipe from Danault at 4:31 of the second period. "I saw the space in front of me and I just took it and it ended up being a good goal," Danault said of his roof job over Michael Hutchinson's glove to put his team up 5-2.

D Nathan Beaulieu was credited with two assists Wednesday in the Canadiens' 7-4 win at Winnipeg.

D Shea Weber was credited with two assists Wednesday in the Canadiens' 7-4 win at Winnipeg.

G Al Montoya stopped 23 shots in the Canadiens' 7-4 win at Winnipeg on Wednesday.

