Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

C Alex Galchenyuk (knee) returned to the lineup on Saturday. Galchenyuk, who has not played since Dec. 4, missed 18 games with a knee injury. He has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 25 games.

LW Chris Terry was placed on waivers Saturday. He had been recalled while Montreal dealt with several injuries in December.

C Paul Byron logged a goal and an assist Saturday in the Canadiens' 5-4 win over the Rangers.

LW Phillip Danault registered three assists Saturday in the Canadiens' 5-4 win over the Rangers.

RW Andrew Shaw returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing time with injury.Shaw, who last played Dec. 12, missed 14 games with a concussion. He has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 29 games.

RW Andrew Shaw was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for a late hit on New York's Jesper Fast on Saturday. Fast left the game briefly but returned.

D Alexei Emelin logged a goal and an assist Saturday in the Canadiens' 5-4 win over the Rangers.

D Andrei Markov remained sidelined with a groin injury. The 38-year-old was injured in December and has not played since. He had played in 116 straight games for Montreal. This season in 31 games, Markov scored 21 points.

LW Max Pacioretty logged a goal and an assist Saturday in the Canadiens' 5-4 win over the Rangers. "We knew that they played last night and that if we stuck with the structure, we'd get our chances," said Pacioretty. "There's not really a sense of panic going into the third, when we know our game's decent but we know that everyone's on board and everyone's going to do what it takes to win the game. I think we deserved the bounces we got in the third."

G Carey Price made 29 saves Saturday in the Canadiens' 5-4 win over the Rangers.