C Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and two assists as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Friday night at Prudential Center.

RW Alexander Radulov assisted on three power-play goals Friday.

C Phillip Danault played in his 100th NHL game.

G Carey Price is expected to start at home Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

G Al Montoya had 16 saves Friday. Montoya didn't face his fourth shot until there was a little more than six minutes remaining in the second period.