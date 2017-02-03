C Alex Galchenyuk returned to the lineup after missing three games with a knee injury. He missed 18 games earlier this season with an injury to the same knee. He played on a line with David Desharnais and Andrew Shaw.

D Nikita Nesterov scored his first goal for Montreal in his second game in Thursday's 3-1 loss in Philadlphia. Nesterov was acquired from Tampa Bay last week.

D Jeff Petry returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday night's game with an illness.