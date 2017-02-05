C Phillip Danault left Saturday's game in the third period because of an upper-body injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

D Andrei Markov played in his 962nd career game Saturday, moving past Guy Lafleur into eighth place on the Canadiens' all-time list.

LW Max Pacioretty scored his 25th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

C Tomas Plekanec played in career game No. 896 on Saturday, tying Patrice Brisebois for 12th on the franchise's all-time list.