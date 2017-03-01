Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

C Alex Galchenyuk scored a power-play goal 2:54 into overtime, lifting the Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Devils on Monday. With New Jersey D Damon Severson in the penalty box serving a hooking minor, Galchenyuk wired his 14th goal of the season over Schneider's glove for the game-winner.

RW Alexander Radulov picked up his third assist and season-high fourth point of the night on C Alex Galchenyuk's overtime goal Monday as the Canadiens beat the Devils 4-3.

D Brandon Davidson was acquired by Montreal from the Edmonton Oilers for F David Desharnais on Tuesday. Davidson, 25, played in 28 games this season with the Oilers collecting one assist, 16 penalty minutes and 46 blocked 46 shots with an average of 15:23 ice time per game. In 91 career NHL regular-season games since his debut in 2014-15, he has five goals and eight assists, including two goals on the power play.

LW Max Pacorietty scored twice in the third period, including the game-tying goal with 53 seconds left in regulation, to force overtime Monday at New Jersey. Pacorietty was then on the ice when Alex Galchenyuk completed the comeback with a power-play goal 2:54 into the extra session for a 4-3 win. "He's leading by example, and we need that from him," Canadiens coach Claude Julien said of Pacorietty, who now has 31 goals on the season, the fifth time he has reached the 30-goal plateau. "He has done a great job."

D Shea Weber was credited with two assists Monday in the Canadiens' 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey.

G Al Montoya made 34 saves Monday in the Canadiens' 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey.