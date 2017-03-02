FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
March 3, 2017 / 3:53 AM / 6 months ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Andreas Martinsen was acquired by Montreal from Colorado on Wednesday in exchange for RW Sven Andrighetto. Martinsen recorded three goals and four assists in 55 games with the Avalanche this season.

F Dwight King was acquired by the Canadiens from the Kings in return for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2018. King, 27, participated in 63 games this season with the Kings, recording 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and 10 penalty minutes. He averaged 14:00 of ice time per game and amassed 96 hits.

