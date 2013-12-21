Preview: Canadiens at Predators

The Nashville Predators need to find some offense on Saturday when they host the Montreal Canadiens. The Predators have scored a Western Conference-worst 80 goals, while Montreal has allowed just 81. The Canadiens began a six-game road swing with a 5-1 loss at St. Louis and are having their own trouble scoring - mustering just seven goals in their last six contests.

Unlike most other Western Conference teams, the Predators have a losing record (7-8-1) against Eastern foes - although they defeated the Canadiens 2-1 in Montreal on Oct. 19. Canadiens goaltender Carey Price allowed a season-high five goals Thursday against the Blues, four starts after yielding four in 25 minutes of action versus Los Angeles. Price should have an easier time in net against Nashville, which has scored more than three goals once in eight December games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS, Fox Sports Tennessee

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (21-13-3): George Parros resumed skating Wednesday after suffering his second concussion this season. Brendan Gallagher snapped an 11-game scoring drought with the lone tally Thursday and has 10 goals in 36 games into his sophomore campaign. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban leads the team with 26 points - 14 on the power play, where Montreal is 13-for-54 on the road.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (16-16-3): Carter Hutton has started the last five games but was pulled in Thursday’s loss at Tampa Bay after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Rookie Marek Mazanec made 19 saves in relief and could see his first start since Dec. 7 as the Predators wait for starter Pekka Rinne to return from injury. Rookie defenseman Seth Jones, who has seen his ice time drop to 16:05 in December from a season average of 21:58, has one assist in his last 13 games.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville has scored a power-play goal in each of its last three games, but Montreal has only allowed three goals on 51 times short-handed in road contests.

2. Predators captain Shea Weber is on a four-game point streak.

3. Montreal has not recorded a regulation win in Nashville since March 10, 2003.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 2, Predators 1