Preview: Canadiens at Predators

The Montreal Canadiens attempt to maintain at least a share of the league lead in points when they visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Montreal enters the matchup with a three-game winning streak that has catapulted it into a tie with Anaheim and the New York Rangers for first place in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. Carey Price continued his charge toward the Vezina Trophy on Saturday as he posted his second consecutive shutout in a 2-0 triumph over San Jose.

While Montreal clings to a two-point lead over Tampa Bay atop the Atlantic Division, Nashville sits one point behind first-place St. Louis in the Central. The Predators halted their five-game slide at home on Saturday, when Pekka Rinne registered his fourth blanking of the season in a 3-0 victory over Buffalo. The win was just the third in 12 overall contests for Nashville, which is only two points ahead of Chicago for second in the division.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN East, RDS (Montreal), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (46-20-7): Price may have the inside track on the Vezina and also could be in the running for the Hart Trophy as he enters Tuesday topping the league in victories (40), goals-against average (1.86) and save percentage (.938) while sharing the NHL lead in shutouts (nine) with Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury. The 27-year-old needs three wins to eclipse the single-season franchise record shared by Jacques Plante and Ken Dryden. “I don’t know what else we can say about him,” teammate Tomas Plekanec said of Price. “Obviously, he’s the best. Thanks to him, we are where we are right now.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (44-21-8): Craig Smith scored his 23rd goal on Saturday, passing James Neal for the team lead. The 25-year-old is one tally away from matching his career high set last season. Mike Ribeiro needs five assists to reach 500 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators are 3-0-3 in their last six meetings with the Canadiens.

2. Montreal LW Max Pacioretty is five goals away from eclipsing his career high of 39 set last season.

3. Nashville looks to set a franchise record with its 26th sellout of the season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Predators 2