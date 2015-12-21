Preview: Canadiens at Predators

While the Montreal Canadiens definitely are missing the presence of reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price in net, their offense also has deserted them during a rough 1-7-0 stretch. The Canadiens, who have scored just 13 times in their last eight contests, look to ignite their attack when they visit the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Montreal fell 6-2 at Dallas on Saturday for its third straight loss, dropping to 3-7-1 since Price went down with a lower-body injury in late November. “We started the year with nine wins in a row. I don’t know why we don’t have confidence,” Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty told reporters. “I don’t know why we forgot how to play the game, but we have to find answers really quick.” Nashville has won only five times in its last 16 games (5-8-3) after an 11-3-3 start but began a four-game homestand with a 3-2 triumph over Minnesota on Saturday. “It’s something to build off of,” Predators captain Shea Weber told reporters. “We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves here. We’re not world-beaters by any means. It’s a good, solid game for us.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (20-11-3): Price, who could be out another month, is not the only key member the team has been without as Brendan Gallagher has missed the last 12 games with a finger injury. Pacioretty has managed one point in his last eight games, Tomas Plekanec has gone 18 contests without a goal and Alex Galchenyuk has notched one point in his last six matches. Mike Condon has lost five straight decisions, including Saturday‘s, after starting the season 9-2-3.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (16-11-6): Roman Josi and Weber give Nashville two of the best and most productive defensemen in the league as they lead the team with 24 and 22 points, respectively. The pair has combined for five points in the last two games while James Neal netted his team-leading 13th goal on Saturday. Mike Fisher, who has missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury, participated in the morning skate Saturday and could be back in the lineup soon.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal D Jeff Petry (upper body) left Saturday’s game after taking a big hit from Dallas captain Jamie Benn and is questionable for Monday.

2. Nashville G Pekka Rinne is 4-1-1 with a 1.32 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in six career games against the Canadiens.

3. Four of the last five meetings went to overtime and the Canadiens won three of those, but the Predators have taken four of the last seven matchups overall.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Predators 3