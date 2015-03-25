(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information in Game Notebook.)

Predators 3, Canadiens 2 (OT): Rookie Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal 1:54 into overtime as host Nashville extended its point streak against Montreal to seven games (4-0-3).

Just 45 seconds after Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban was called for tripping, Mike Ribeiro made a cross-slot pass from low in the right faceoff circle to Forsberg, who one-timed it past Carey Price for his 22nd tally. Mattias Ekholm scored a highlight-reel goal and fellow blue-liner Ryan Ellis also tallied while Pekka Rinne made 27 saves for the Predators, who remained one point behind first-place St. Louis in the Central Division.

Brendan Gallagher and David Desharnais scored for the Canadiens, whose lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the Atlantic was reduced to one point. Price turned aside 28 shots as Montreal became the first team to reach the 100-point mark this season.

Ekholm opened the scoring at 9:10 of the first period, waiting for his teammates to get onside before entering the offensive zone. The 24-year-old Swede fell to his knees after splitting a pair of defenders but still managed to beat Price to the stick side for his sixth goal.

Gallagher knotted the contest 2 1/2 minutes into the second session, burying a loose puck in the low slot after a rebound got away from Nashville’s Calle Jarnkrok in front, and Desharnais beat Rinne from alone on the doorstep after receiving a feed from the left corner by PA Parenteau with 7:18 left in the period. Ellis forged a tie 7:56 into the third, keeping the puck in the offensive zone at the left point and unleashing a shot that bounced off Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry and past Price.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nashville C Colin Wilson’s assist on Ellis’ goal was the 100th of his career. ... Predators LW Kevin Fiala made his NHL debut, registering three shots and blocking one while posting a minus-1 rating in 11:25 of ice time. ... Ribeiro recorded two assists, putting him three away from 500 for his career. ... Nashville set a franchise record with its 26th sellout of the season.