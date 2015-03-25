FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Predators 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 25, 2015 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

Predators 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information in Game Notebook.)

Predators 3, Canadiens 2 (OT): Rookie Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal 1:54 into overtime as host Nashville extended its point streak against Montreal to seven games (4-0-3).

Just 45 seconds after Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban was called for tripping, Mike Ribeiro made a cross-slot pass from low in the right faceoff circle to Forsberg, who one-timed it past Carey Price for his 22nd tally. Mattias Ekholm scored a highlight-reel goal and fellow blue-liner Ryan Ellis also tallied while Pekka Rinne made 27 saves for the Predators, who remained one point behind first-place St. Louis in the Central Division.

Brendan Gallagher and David Desharnais scored for the Canadiens, whose lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the Atlantic was reduced to one point. Price turned aside 28 shots as Montreal became the first team to reach the 100-point mark this season.

Ekholm opened the scoring at 9:10 of the first period, waiting for his teammates to get onside before entering the offensive zone. The 24-year-old Swede fell to his knees after splitting a pair of defenders but still managed to beat Price to the stick side for his sixth goal.

Gallagher knotted the contest 2 1/2 minutes into the second session, burying a loose puck in the low slot after a rebound got away from Nashville’s Calle Jarnkrok in front, and Desharnais beat Rinne from alone on the doorstep after receiving a feed from the left corner by PA Parenteau with 7:18 left in the period. Ellis forged a tie 7:56 into the third, keeping the puck in the offensive zone at the left point and unleashing a shot that bounced off Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry and past Price.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nashville C Colin Wilson’s assist on Ellis’ goal was the 100th of his career. ... Predators LW Kevin Fiala made his NHL debut, registering three shots and blocking one while posting a minus-1 rating in 11:25 of ice time. ... Ribeiro recorded two assists, putting him three away from 500 for his career. ... Nashville set a franchise record with its 26th sellout of the season.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.