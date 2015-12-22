Predators 5, Canadiens 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Outshot and outchanced by the Montreal Canadiens for most of Monday night’s game, the Nashville Predators made the best of the opportunities they created.

The top defense pairing of Shea Weber and Roman Josi scored the game’s first two goals and goalie Pekka Rinne made the lead stick with one of his better performances of the season in Nashville’s 5-1 win at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

It was the second straight victory for the Predators (17-11-6), which got back to .500 as Rinne (14-9-6) stopped 35 shots, 14 in a first period where Montreal controlled play.

By contrast, Canadiens goalie Dustin Tokarski (1-3-0) allowed three goals on 14 shots, leaving after defenseman Ryan Ellis scored at 3:08 of the third period when his centering pass clanked off the stick of Montreal center Lars Eller and flopped over Tokarski.

Nashville scored less than six minutes later against backup Mike Condon as center Calle Jarnkrok wristed home his sixth from the slot off a nice feed from left winger Colin Wilson for a 4-0 lead.

Canadiens center Alex Galchenyuk ended Rinne’s bid for a 39th career shutout with a one-timer on the power play at 12:08, but Montreal (20-12-3) still ate its fourth straight loss and is 1-8-0 in its last nine games.

With the Predators being outshot 8-1, Weber put them ahead at 8:40 of the first with a booming slapper over Tokarski for his 10th goal. Josi teed the shot up with a slick drop pass to the right point.

Josi made it 2-0 at 8:22 of the second period with Canadiens right winger Dale Weise in the penalty box for holding. Weber fed Josi at the left point and the result was a one-timer on Nashville’s first shot of the period.

Wilson finished the scoring at 17:55 with an empty-net tally, his second of the season and first since a 5-1 win Oct. 22 over Anaheim.

The Predators generated just 19 shots on net.

NOTES: Montreal D Jarred Tinordi drew into the lineup for the first time this season, replacing D Jeff Petry, sidelined after absorbing a hard hit Saturday night in Dallas. ... Nashville C Mike Fisher (lower-body) skated at Monday morning’s practice but missed his 10th straight game. ... The Canadiens scratched RW Sven Andrighetto and D Greg Pateryn. ... Predator scratches were D Anthony Bitetto and LW Austin Watson.