Preview: Canadiens at Rangers

After defeating one Original Six rival, the New York Rangers look to repeat the feat on Monday, when they play their home opener against the Montreal Canadiens. With Madison Square Garden undergoing the final phase of a $1 billion renovation, the Rangers capped their season-high nine-game road trip with a stirring 3-2 overtime victory over Detroit on Saturday. Derick Brassard scored on a breakaway 4:47 into the extra session as New York notched just its third win.

Three victories are precisely the number New York has recorded in its last 13 meetings with Montreal. The Canadiens benefited from timely offense in addition to stellar goaltending from Carey Price as they outscored the Rangers 9-1 en route to sweeping last season’s three contests. Price held up his end of the bargain in the team’s last game on Saturday, but the offense went limp as Montreal dropped a 2-0 decision to San Jose for its third loss in four contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RDS, TSN (Montreal), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (6-5-0): With five goals and three assists in a five-game stretch, Tomas Plekanec had been on quite the tear prior to Saturday’s setback. Plekanec, who is tied with Lars Eller and Brendan Gallagher for the team lead in tallies, collected a goal in Montreal’s 3-0 victory over New York on March 30. Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban set up all three tallies in that game - and leads the team in assists (nine) and points (11) this season.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (3-6-0): Henrik Lundqvist has been reduced to a spectator as he nurses an undisclosed injury, but he has set his sights on returning against Montreal. “I definitely want to play Monday,” the Swede said. “The home opener, play in front of our fans, that’s my goal.” Cam Talbot has fared well in Lundqvist’s absence, splitting a pair of decisions while registering a slim 1.94 goals-against average.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Brad Richards has scored a team-leading five goals - two more than RW Ryan Callahan, who is sidelined with a broken thumb.

2. Montreal recalled C Louis Leblanc from Hamilton of the American Hockey League on Sunday, as C Travis Moen (undisclosed) did not travel to New York.

3. The Rangers begin a six-game stretch during which they will not have to leave the Empire State. They play five at home in addition to a short trip to Long Island on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Canadiens 1