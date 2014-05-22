Preview: Canadiens at Rangers

Despite seeing his team in a precarious position, Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban dismissed Henrik Lundqvist as “getting a little bit lucky” after the New York Rangers seized a 2-0 advantage in the Eastern Conference final. Subban and the Canadiens will try their luck once again in Game 3 on Thursday as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden. “So I mean, is (Lundqvist) playing well? Yeah, but we’re doing a good job,” Subban said. “Some of it is luck, as well. He’s getting a little bit lucky, but that’s what you need in the playoffs.”

Call it what you will, but the numbers speak for themselves. Lundqvist, who made 40 saves in a 3-1 triumph on Monday, has stopped 162-of-168 shots for a brilliant .964 save percentage and 1.20 goals-against average during his team’s five-game winning streak. Conversely, the Canadiens have endured some bad luck since the beginning of the series, most notably Carey Price’s knee injury that has sidelined him for the remainder of the conference final.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Dustin Tokarski will receive another start on Thursday after yielding three goals on 30 shots in his postseason debut in Game 2. While Michel Therrien credited both Tokarski and the returning Alex Galchenyuk for their respective performances on Monday, the coach stopped short when asked about the struggling Thomas Vanek. The Austrian, who was relegated to the fourth line in Wednesday’s practice, has been held off the scoresheet in three straight games and registered one shot or fewer in nine of his 13 postseason contests.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Ryan McDonagh continues to rub salt in the wound of Montreal, which must bristle at the notion of trading away the defenseman to acquire an ineffective Scott Gomez as part of a seven-player deal in 2009. Back to the present, McDonagh collected a goal and three assists in Game 1 before recording one of each on Monday. Rick Nash ended his pronounced postseason slump by joining Martin St. Louis in scoring in each of the first two games of the conference final.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Derick Brassard practiced on Wednesday and is expected to play in Game 3 after absorbing a hard hit from Montreal D Mike Weaver in the series opener.

2. Montreal captain Brian Gionta was elevated to the team’s second line in Wednesday’s practice, while RW Dale Weise was moved up to the third line.

3. The Rangers are 4-for-10 on the power play in the series after going 6-for-55 in the previous two rounds.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Canadiens 2