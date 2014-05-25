Preview: Canadiens at Rangers

After two lackluster performances to begin the Eastern Conference final, the Montreal Canadiens applied a liberal use of grit and sandpaper in Game 3 to halve their series deficit. The Canadiens look to even the set against the New York Rangers and regain home-ice advantage when the Original Six rivals reconvene at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The clubs benefited from fortunate caroms to net late third-period goals before Alex Galchenyuk scored 1:12 into overtime to give Montreal a 3-2 victory on Thursday and snap New York’s five-game winning streak.

Former Ranger Brandon Prust ignited the fireworks with a hit that broke Derek Stepan’s jaw, earning the Canadien forward a two-game suspension while ratcheting up the intensity of the series. “It can impact the series, for sure, but you need to be a team that’s going to be disciplined and that doesn’t retaliate,” Montreal’s David Desharnais said. Daniel Carcillo attempted to retaliate with a hit on Prust later in the first period, but the agitator pushed the envelope too far and earned himself an automatic 10-game suspension for physical abuse of an official.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Coach Michel Therrien got a bit creative during an open practice on Saturday, all under the watchful eyes of New York assistant coach Ulf Samuelsson and president and general manager Glen Sather. With Prust sidelined, Michael Bournival was paired with Daniel Briere and Dale Weise on the fourth line, while Francis Bouillon joined fellow defenseman Mike Weaver. Rookie blue-liner Nathan Beaulieu logged just 8:53 of ice time in Game 3.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Derick Brassard declared himself ready to return for Sunday’s tilt after suffering an upper-body injury following a check from Weaver during the first period of the series opener. “I was told he cleared himself,” coach Alain Vigneault said with a chuckle. “That’s good to know. He didn’t tell me.” Vigneault confirmed that Stepan is “unlikely” to play on Sunday, meaning either J.T. Miller or Jesper Fast could be in line for their first action since Game 3 of the second-round series versus Pittsburgh.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens G Dustin Tokarski, who made 35 saves on Thursday, has stopped 62-of-67 shots in his two career postseason starts.

2. New York has killed off all 22 short-handed situations over the last eight contests, marking its longest stretch since a 10-game run in 1940.

3. Montreal’s Marc Bergevin received his second NHL General Manager of the Year nomination in as many years on Friday. He joined Los Angeles’ Dean Lombardi and Anaheim’s Bob Murray as finalists for this year’s award.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Canadiens 1