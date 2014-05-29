Preview: Canadiens at Rangers

Although he recorded his first career postseason hat trick on Tuesday, Rene Bourque wasn’t done taking shots at the New York Rangers. “Everybody talks about how he’s a great goalie,” Bourque said of Henrik Lundqvist following the Montreal Canadiens’ 7-4 triumph in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. “Has he been better than (Montreal’s Dustin Tokarski) this series? I don’t think so.” Lundqvist looks to silence Bourque and the Canadiens in Game 6 on Thursday as New York attempts to end the chippy series and advance to its first Stanley Cup final in 20 years.

Derek Stepan scored two goals in his return from a one-game absence due to surgery for a broken jaw. Stepan received his injury following a brutal hit from former Ranger Brandon Prust, who served his two-game suspension and is eligible to return Thursday. Speaking of suspensions, New York defenseman John Moore received a two-game ban on Wednesday for his blindside open-ice hit on Montreal’s Dale Weise midway through the third period of Game 5.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Bourque has provided quite the boost with his unexpected offense, scoring a team-leading eight goals in the playoffs after mustering just nine in 63 games during the regular season. Lars Eller also is raising some eyebrows as his two assists in Game 5 increased his point total to 13 - most among Montreal forwards. Eller struggled mightily during the end of the regular season, notching just six points in his last 35 contests.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Ryan McDonagh continues to haunt the Canadiens as he notched two assists in Game 5 to increase his point total to nine in five games in the series. McDonagh, who was acquired from Montreal in 2009 as part of a seven-player deal that included Scott Gomez, recorded just three points in the previous 14 postseason contests. With Moore suspended, blue-liner Raphael Diaz is expected to be inserted into the lineup for the first time since playing two games during the second-round series versus Pittsburgh.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal G Carey Price spent time on the ice for the third straight day on Wednesday. He worked on lateral pushes with his skates and butterfly drops.

2. Lundqvist answered being pulled in Game 6 of the first-round set versus Philadelphia by stopping 26-of-27 shots in New York’s series-clinching victory.

3. The Rangers have not won a playoff series in fewer than seven games since their 2008 Eastern Conference first-round series against New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Canadiens 1