Canadiens 2, Rangers 0: Peter Budaj turned aside all 27 shots he faced for his 11th career shutout and Tomas Plekanec scored his team-leading sixth goal late in the second period as Montreal spoiled New York’s home opener.

Alex Galchenyuk provided insurance by tallying with 2:51 remaining in the third period to snap a seven-game goalless drought. The modest offense was enough for the Canadiens, who swept last season’s three-game series with their Original Six rival and have won 11 of their last 14 meetings.

Henrik Lundqvist returned from a two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury and finished with 25 saves. The Rangers, who went 0-for-5 on the power play, have been shut out on three occasions this season.

Montreal made the most of one of its six opportunities with the man advantage to net the game’s first goal. Michael Bournival reeled in captain Brian Gionta’s touch pass and skated toward the net to draw the attention of a defenseman before feeding Plekanec, who extended his stick past the outstretched pad of Lundqvist with 3:26 remaining in the second period. The tally was the fifth in six games for Plekanec.

Budaj, making his second start of the season, denied Derek Stepan with his glove from point-blank range midway through the second period before stopping J.T. Miller from in close nine minutes into the third. The 31-year-old netminder preserved his first shutout of the campaign by stopping Mats Zuccarello on the doorstep with four minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Galchenyuk doubled the advantage when C Lars Eller’s backhanded feed caromed off his skate and into the net. The goal withstood a review as officials deemed that Galchenyuk did not use a distinct kicking motion on the tally. ... Madison Square Garden was undergoing the final phase of a $1 billion renovation, causing the Rangers to open the season with nine consecutive road tilts. ... In his only other appearance this season, Budaj stopped 27-of-28 shots in Montreal’s 4-1 win over Edmonton on Oct. 10.