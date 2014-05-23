Galchenyuk scores OT winner as Habs top Rangers

NEW YORK -- A pair of Canadiens with a combined nine games of playoff experience were instrumental in Montreal’s 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Thursday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Montreal center Alex Galchenyuk, appearing in just his seventh playoff game, scored the winning goal 1:12 into the extra session, pulling the Habs within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped center Tomas Plekanec’s shot from the right circle, but the rebound came to the 20-year-old Galchenyuk, who was there to score his first goal of the playoffs when the puck glanced off his upper body.

“To be honest, I have no idea what happened,” admitted Galchenyuk. “I was going to the net and (Tomas) Plekanec hit the puck. He put it on net and it bounced off my stick, or hit me, and it went it and the celebration started from there.”

Canadiens goalie Dustin Tokarski, playing in just his second playoff game, stopped 35 shots to earn his first postseason win. Tokarski is starting for Carey Price, who was injured in Game 1 and is expected out for the remainder of the series.

”(Dustin) Tokarski was phenomenal tonight,“ said Montreal coach Michel Therrien. ”He’s a battler, and most important thing, he’s a winner.

“(New York) got out of the gate tonight like we did at the Bell Centre our last game. We weathered the storm, and I felt our team played with more confidence as the game went on. But without Tokarski’s performance, probably the result would have been different.”

Lundqvist, making his 83d straight playoff start for the Rangers, recorded 22 saves.

Left wingers Carl Hagelin and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, with Kreider forcing overtime with a goal in the last minute of the third period. Defenseman Andrei Markov and center Daniel Briere added goals for the Canadiens.

With the New York net empty, Kreider sent the game into overtime with 29 seconds left in regulation. His wrist shot from the left of the net glanced off the skate of Montreal defenseman Alexei Emelin and into the goal, making it 2-2.

Kreider’s goal marked the 10th time this postseason a team scored the tying goal in the final 2:30 of regulation. Montreal became the second team to win after allowing that tying goal.

Briere tucked in a rebound on his backhand that went off New York defenseman Ryan McDonagh with 3:02 left in the third period to give the Canadiens a brief 2-1 lead.

Tokarski stopped eight shots in the third period.

“He played well,” said Lundqvist of his counterpart. “We talked about it going into last game. You have to expect every goalie at this level, it doesn’t matter if they’re playing their first, second or 200th game, they’re going to play well. So you have to make it tough for him.”

Montreal evened the score at 1 on Markov’s first goal of the playoffs at 3:21 of the second period. Left winger Max Pacioretty threaded a cross-ice pass in the Rangers’ zone to Markov, who one-timed it from the right circle.

Hagelin blocked Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban’s shot in the New York zone, then raced up ice, where he fed the puck to right winger Martin St. Louis, whose shot was blocked by defenseman Josh Gorges, who took out his goaltender in the process. Hagelin knocked the rebound out of the air and into the net for his fifth goal of the playoffs to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 15:18 of the opening period.

Rangers left winger Daniel Carcillo received a game misconduct for elbowing a linesman in the chin after he took a charging penalty against Montreal left winger Brandon Prust at 5:51 of the first period. The hit was in retaliation for Prust’s late open-ice check on New York center Derek Stepan earlier in the period. Prust was not called for a penalty on the play.

Stepan remained down on the ice for several seconds before gingerly skating off with the assistance of a trainer. He returned later in the period.

Game 4 is Sunday back at Madison Square Garden.

NOTES: Rangers C Derick Brassard was out with an upper-body injury. ... Montreal LW Thomas Vanek was relegated to the fourth line. He has scored five goals in the playoffs, but he had just one shot in the first two games against the Rangers. He did see action on the Montreal power play in Game 3. ... Montreal LW Brandon Prust is ninth in the playoffs in penalty minutes with 30. He received five minutes for fighting on Thursday. ... The Rangers allowed two goals or fewer in 12 of the 16 playoff games going into Game 3. ... New York G Henrik Lundqvist ranks first in the playoffs in wins (10) and save percentage (.931) and is tied for first with a 1.99 goals-against average. ... New York killed off all 11 penalties against the Canadiens in the first three games, improving to 22-for-22 while short-handed over eight games. Not since 1940 had the Rangers gone at least seven playoff games without giving up a power-play goal.