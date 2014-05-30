One goal is enough to send Rangers to finals

NEW YORK -- Throughout the season, the New York Rangers relied on a stout defense, timely goals and the superior goaltending of Henrik Lundqvist.

Those three components led the Rangers to win Thursday that sends them to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time in 20 years.

New York edged the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals at Madison Square Garden to win the best-of-seven series 4-2. The Rangers will face the winner of the Western Conference finals, which the Los Angeles Kings lead three games to two over the Chicago Blackhawks.

“We’ve given ourselves the opportunity to compete for the Cup,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “It was a great feeling tonight. We played, in my book, probably our best game of the playoffs. You know, we’ve got to give Montreal a lot of credit. I mean, they’re a good organization, and they played really hard. It was a tough series.”

The Rangers will be aiming for their fifth championship. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks in the 1994 Stanley Cup finals.

Center Dominic Moore scored the game’s only goal late in the second period. Moore missed the last half of the 2012-13 season when his wife, Katie, died from a rare form of liver cancer at 32.

“I just feel tremendously proud to be part of this team, especially amidst the circumstance of going to the Stanley Cup final,” Moore said.

Related Coverage Preview: Canadiens at Rangers

The Rangers held Montreal to just 18 shots on goal as Lundqvist earned his ninth playoff career shutout. He passed Mike Richter for first on the Rangers’ all-time playoff wins list with 42 and tied Richter for the most playoff shutouts. Richter was New York’s goalie in 1994.

Lundqvist has allowed two goals or fewer in 15 of 20 playoff games this season. He ranks second among playoff goalies in goals-against average at 2.03.

Montreal goalie Dustin Tokarski, 24, stopped 31 shots. He was filling in for starter Carey Price who was injured in Game 1.

“I thought the kid did a fabulous job,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “He gave us a chance to win every night he was in there. Yes, we lost our best player (Price) early in the series, but we had confidence in the young man.”

The Rangers’ fourth line provided the game’s only goal.

Moore received a pass from Brian Boyle behind the Montreal goal and fired a wrist shot from the low slot for his third goal of the playoffs at 18:07 of the middle period. The play started when New York defenseman Ryan McDonagh dug the puck out of the right corner and fed Boyle.

“We got the puck in, we protected it well for a while there and used each other down low and cycled it well,” Moore said of the sequence that led up to his goal. “When (Brian) Boyle got it behind the net, I tried to let him know I was there, and he made a great play.”

New York’s defense clamped down in the third period, limiting Montreal to just five shots. The Rangers’ forwards were relentless on the forecheck, frustrating the Canadiens in their own zone.

”We wanted to just focus on being strong in our own end and keeping (Montreal) to the outside,“ McDonagh said. ”We knew we would get our chances and get some looks, but we focused more on defending here tonight.

“Everybody did a great job coming back, blocking some shots and doing the little things to get out of the zone.”

Montreal forward Max Pacioretty thought his team lost its way in the final period.

”We had a decent game going until the third,“ he said. ”It seemed like when we were trying to press, we were panicking with the puck a little bit, myself especially.

“Obviously we want to be better in those situations, trying to press for a goal, but it seemed like we were panicking a bit there in the third, and that’s when you have to look in the mirror.”

Right winger Brian Gionta had Montreal’s best scoring chance in the second, but his backhand attempt was kicked out by a sprawling Lundqvist midway through the period.

The Rangers failed to capitalize on two power plays in the second period.

New York dominated the scoreless first period, outshooting Montreal 11-5. The Canadiens went 7:30 into the game before recording their first shot on goal.

NOTES: New York allowed fewer than 30 shots on goal in nine of 10 home playoff games this year. ... The Rangers are 10-0 when leading after two periods in the playoffs this season. ... New York D John Moore was suspended for two games for an illegal hit to the head of Canadiens F Dale Weise in the third period of Game 5. Moore was replaced by D Raphael Diaz. Weise missed Game 6 with an upper-body injury. ... Montreal D Alexei Emelin missed his second consecutive game due to an upper-body injury. ... The Rangers took 61 minutes in penalties in the three games before Game 6, but they were assessed just two minor penalties Thursday. ... Rangers LW Rick Nash was second in shots on goal in the playoffs with 64 going into Game 6. He added one to his total.