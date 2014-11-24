Rangers blank Canadiens for second straight shutout win

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers haven’t played all that well over the first two months of the season, but if their past two games are any indication, they may be close to turning things around.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves and the Rangers dominated a weary Montreal Canadiens club from start to finish in a 5-0 drubbing Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

It was the second straight shutout for the Rangers, who blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 here Wednesday.

“These past two games are as good as we’ve played all year,” Lundqvist said. “Playing in our own end, coming with speed, close support in our own end, just really paying attention to all the details in the game that you need to have success. It’s great to see.”

The victory comes with a caveat; the Rangers hadn’t played since Wednesday while the Canadiens were coming off a 2-0 road win in Boston on Saturday night. There was no doubt the Rangers were the fresher team, as they outshot the Canadiens 34-21 and consistently beat them to loose pucks.

“Obviously they had a big game last night,” Lundqvist said. “You want to take advantage of that.”

“They beat us in every aspect of the game, physically and mentally,” Canadiens left winger Max Pacioretty said. “So it’s hard to use that as an excuse. We weren’t a good team, that’s for sure. Everyone’s tired in this league. It’s a demanding schedule. But at the end of the day, the ones that win are the ones that find a way to pull through and we weren’t able to do that.”

The Rangers (9-7-4) took a 1-0 lead to the first intermission thanks to center Dominic Moore’s first goal of the season at 9:44. He capitalized on a misplay by Canadiens left winger Alex Galchenyuk in front of goaltender Dustin Tokarski, who was given little help on this night while he made 29 saves.

Moore’s goal was his first since scoring the series-clinching goal in Game 6 of the 2014 Eastern Conference final against the Canadiens last season.

“We haven’t played our best hockey all year; it’s a process,” Moore said. “We still aren’t (playing our best), we are working at it.”

The Rangers’ five-goal onslaught featured at least one goal from all four lines, as right winger Martin St. Louis, center Derek Stepan, left winger Carl Hagelin and right winger Rick Nash added goals.

“Everyone wants to contribute offensively,” Rangers defenseman Marc Staal said. “You can’t be dependent every night on one line or two lines. Those are big goals. The more you can do that, the more consistently you can win hockey games.”

If not for Tokarski, the Canadiens would have suffered a more lopsided loss. He made several key saves to keep his team within two goals during the second period but he could not keep the dam from breaking.

“He was very good but we didn’t have much going on tonight,” Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec said.

The Canadiens (16-6-1) remain atop the league standings with 33 points in 21 games while the Rangers moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Nash’s goal late in the third period was his 14th of the season and moved him one behind league leader Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars. Thirteen Rangers had a point Sunday with St. Louis and left winger Chris Kreider leading the way with two points.

“We knew tonight coming in that we were playing the top team as far as points in the NHL,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We need another strong team effort and that’s what we got from our group tonight.”

NOTES: Canadiens G Carey Price had started seven of the previous eight games, over which time he is 6-1-0 with a 1.43 goals-against average and .950 save percentage. ... The Canadiens scratched LW Drayson Bowman and D Nathan Beaulieu. ... Rangers RW Lee Stempniak (back) missed his second straight game. ... Rangers D Ryan McDonagh (shoulder) skated Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden but is not yet practicing with the team. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup. ... This was the first game for the Rangers since Wednesday, as their game against Buffalo on Friday was postponed due to snow conditions.