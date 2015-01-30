Pacioretty scores lone goal as Habs edge Rangers

NEW YORK -- Before left winger Max Pacioretty could be declared the hero, he spent 90 seconds as a potential scapegoat.

Pacioretty’s goal with 4:17 remaining in the third period was all the Montreal Canadiens needed in a 1-0 victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Goaltender Carey Price made 24 saves for his third shutout of the season.

It appeared Pacioretty would ice the game with about a minute left, as he skated toward an empty net with the puck on his blade. He fired a shot off the far post, setting the stage for an ending that was much more dramatic than he would have liked.

“It’s a pretty bad feeling,” Pacioretty said, “but we got the win.”

How does someone with 22 goals this season miss an open net?

“The puck was rolling,” Pacioretty said. “I got nervous.”

The winner wasn’t a thing of beauty, either. Pacioretty carried the puck into the offensive zone before stopping near the top of the right face-off circle. He wristed a long shot that found a way to squeeze through the legs of defenseman Ryan McDonagh and the arm and body of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who made 25 saves.

“I didn’t expect him to shoot,” Lundqvist said. “I get caught too deep and when I‘m about to push to my left, I get stuck in the post. I mean, there’s no excuse. I have to expect him to shoot even though it’s a weird angle. I have to stop it. This is on me and it’s a tough feeling.”

The Rangers may have caught a break with the game scoreless late in the first period.

Canadiens right winger Dale Weise fired a shot that appeared to cross the goal line, although Lundqvist got his left leg extended in time to kick the puck away. At the next whistle, a lengthy review ensued. It was determined the puck did not cross the line as replays did not offer a conclusive shot of the puck entirely across the goal line.

Weise, however, had a passionate dissenting opinion on the play.

“It’s not the first time I had a goal disallowed,” Weise said. “It’s frustrating. We have to find a way to get better cameras in the net or better angles. There’s no excuse to be missing plays like that. By some accounts, it looked like it was in.”

Personal frustration aside, this was an encouraging performance for the Canadiens from a team aspect.

Two days after allowing 42 shots in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars, the Canadiens wanted to play a stronger defensive game. Not only did the Canadiens hold the Rangers to 24 shots, but they allowed only a few dangerous scoring chances, one of which resulted in a stretching, spinning save by Price after right winger Martin St. Louis batted a puck out of the air.

“It was a really tight-checking game from both sides,” said coach Michel Therrien, whose Canadiens (31-13-3) have won four straight. “I liked the way we competed in a tough building and we all know the Rangers are a tough team to play against. They’re good defensively and we had to make sure we played that type of hockey tonight.”

The Rangers (27-15-4) have dropped two straight coming out of the All-Star break and have scored one goal in that span.

“We battled back and we got some real good looks,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said, “but we met a goaltender that was on top of his game tonight.”

If the Canadiens can minimize the burden on Price, who has a strong case for Hart Trophy consideration this season, they will be tough to beat in the second half.

“We’re a meat and potatoes team,” Canadiens defenseman PK Subban said. “We’re not an open-ice, high-flying team. We want to play a tight game. We want to grind it out. For us tonight, we knew it was going to be a lucky bounce and I‘m just happy that we got it.”

NOTES: Canadiens D Mike Weaver was scratched for the 12th time in the team’s past 13 games. ... The Canadiens will begin a four-game homestand Saturday. ... Rangers D John Moore was back in the lineup after missing five games as a healthy scratch. He replaced D Matt Hunwick. “I thought Matt’s last game was good but slightly under what he had been playing at so far, so I thought it was a good time to get Johnnie back in,” coach Alain Vigneault said Thursday morning. ... Rangers RW Lee Stempniak returned to the lineup after missing one game. He replaced LW J.T. Miller.