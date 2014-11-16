Preview: Canadiens at Red Wings

The Montreal Canadiens look to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. After posting a shootout victory at Buffalo on Nov. 5, Montreal swept a four-game homestand - concluding the string with a 6-3 triumph over Philadelphia on Saturday. PA Parenteau and Dale Weise scored two goals apiece while Alex Galchenyuk collected three assists as the Canadiens went 3-for-3 on the power play.

Detroit enters with a four-game point streak (2-0-2) and has lost in regulation just once in its last eight contests (4-1-3). The Red Wings, who are wrapping up a four-game homestand, recorded a 4-1 victory over Chicago on Friday. Luke Glendening registered a goal and an assist and Jimmy Howard made 25 saves as Detroit extended its home point streak to seven games (5-0-2).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, CITY (Montreal), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (13-4-1): Carey Price appeared in his 384th career game Saturday, moving him past Bill Durnan for fourth place on the franchise list. The 27-year-old figures to climb into the third spot later this season as he now is 13 games behind Ken Dryden. Weise has posted back-to-back two-point efforts while scoring all three of his goals this season in his last two contests.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (8-3-5): Pavel Datsyuk returned to the lineup Friday after missing two games with a groin injury. The 36-year-old Russian notched an assist, giving him at least one point in seven of his nine contests this season. Johan Franzen has notched a point in eight of his 10 games in 2014-15 and enters Sunday with a five-game point streak and a goal in three straight contests.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal posted a 2-1 overtime victory at home in the first meeting of the season between the Original Six rivals on Oct. 21, with David Desharnais scoring the winning goal 56 seconds into the extra session.

2. Detroit continued to juggle backup goaltenders, assigning Tom McCollum to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League after Friday’s victory and again recalling Petr Mrazek from the Griffins.

3. Parenteau raised his goal total for the season to five with his second two-tally performance Saturday.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Canadiens 2