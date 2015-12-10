Preview: Canadiens at Red Wings

A day after falling to one Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens attempt to halt their season-high three-game losing streak against another when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Montreal has dropped four of its last five contests, allowing three goals in each defeat — including Wednesday’s 3-1 setback in Boston that ended its eight-game winning streak against the Bruins.

The Canadiens have struggled offensively of late, scoring fewer than three goals in each of their last six contests while going 2-3-1 in that stretch. Detroit is riding an 11-game point streak during which it has posted a 7-0-4 record. The Red Wings have been unable to conclude their contests in regulation during their run, needing two shootouts and seven overtime sessions to settle things. Montreal captured its first meeting with Detroit this season, recording a 4-1 home victory Oct. 17 as Brendan Gallagher scored a goal and set up another.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CITY, RDS (Montreal), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (19-7-3): Montreal finally has had enough of Alexander Semin, who was placed on unconditional waivers Wednesday for the purpose of terminating his contract. The 31-year-old Russian right wing, who was signed to a one-year deal in July, registered just one goal and three assists in 15 games with the Canadiens but hasn’t played since Nov. 25. A former 40-goal scorer who eclipsed the 20-tally mark seven times in 11 NHL seasons, declined an assignment to the American Hockey League earlier this week and may seek employment in his homeland.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (15-8-5): Detroit’s current run of games that require extra time is more than surprising, considering it played beyond regulation only three times during its first 17 contests. The Red Wings are 6-4 in overtime, with six different players providing heroics. Gustav Nyquist, who is tied for second on the team with 10 goals, leads the club with two overtime tallies — including one Saturday against Nashville.

OVERTIME

1. Rookie C Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings in goals (11), game-winners (three) and points (22).

2. Montreal LW Paul Byron scored his fourth goal Wednesday in his 17th game of the season, putting him within three of his career high set in 47 contests with Calgary in 2013-14.

3. Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty tops the club with 13 goals but has recorded just one in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Red Wings 2