Preview: Canadiens at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time since 1989-90 as they begin a three-game homestand against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Detroit has dropped three of its last five contests and is even in points with Philadelphia, which occupies the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference by virtue of playing one less game.

The Red Wings were sloppy in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss at Tampa Bay, ending their four-game road trip at 2-2-0. “We’ve been a good home-ice team in the second half of the year overall,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill, whose team gave up nine goals over its last two games, told reporters. “We’ve got to be a really good home-ice team during this stretch.” Montreal, which will be home for the playoffs without a miracle finish, knocked off red-hot Anaheim 4-3 on Tuesday with a lineup filled with inexperienced players. The Canadiens could get back David Desharnais from a lower-body injury while former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban (neck) is close to returning.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (34-34-6): Defensemen Darren Dietz and Joel Hanley each notched their first point in the NHL on Tuesday while Michael McCarron, a Michigan native who was a first-round pick in 2013, scored his first goal against Calgary on Sunday. Captain Max Pacioretty tops the team with 54 points but has netted just one tally in 11 games this month, while Alex Galchenyuk leads Montreal with 27 goals – 13 in his last 14 games. Rookie Mike Condon turned aside 32 shots Tuesday for his first victory in four starts and is two shy of 20 for the season.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (36-26-11): Petr Mrazek, who missed the previous two games due to illness, came on in the second period Tuesday after Jimmy Howard surrendered a third goal and could get the start on Thursday. The Red Wings have given up at least four goals in half of their 10 games this month, but goaltending has not often been the main reason for that. Captain Henrik Zetterberg (45 points) leads an offense that produced 13 goals on the road trip after being shut out by Toronto in the club’s last home contest.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk has scored three goals and set up two others over his last four games and is two assists shy of 600 for his career.

2. Montreal has converted just two of its 34 opportunities on the power play over the last 13 contests.

3. The Red Wings defeated the Canadiens 3-2 on Dec. 10 to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Canadiens 2