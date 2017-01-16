Preview: Canadiens at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to put together a winning streak at Joe Louis Arena for the first time since October when they continue their three-game homestand Monday afternoon against the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens. Detroit, which hasn't posted consecutive home victories since beginning the season 4-0-0 in its own building, stunned Pittsburgh on Saturday with a 6-3 triumph in the opener of the stretch in Hockeytown.

The Red Wings, who had just completed a 2-3-2 road trip, matched their season high in tallies - scoring an unanswered four in a row in a span of less than 15 minutes bridging the second and third periods to erase a deficit. Montreal is coming off a comeback victory of its own, as it also made a 3-2 deficit disappear with three goals in a span of 62 seconds midway through the third session en route to a 5-4 home win over the New York Rangers. The Canadiens also received good news in the form of Alex Galchenyuk, who returned from a knee injury to score his 10th goal of the season in his first game since Dec. 4. The 22-year-old center burned Detroit for a tally and two assists in a pair of victories in November.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (27-11-6): Captain Max Pacioretty scored his 20th goal on Saturday, reaching the plateau for the fourth straight season and fifth overall to climb within six of 200 for his career. Andrew Shaw's return from a concussion lasted less than one period as the veteran center received a game misconduct - as well as 10 other minutes in penalties - for his hit on New York's Jesper Fast on Saturday. The 25-year-old Shaw missed 14 contests after being injured on Dec. 12 versus Boston.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (18-19-6): Saturday's offensive outburst did not include Riley Sheahan or Dylan Larkin, who are mired in awful slumps. Sheahan has appeared in 41 games this season and has yet to score a goal, while Larkin has tallied just twice in his last 15 contests despite owning a share of the team lead (11). Thomas Vanek joined Larkin and Anthony Mantha for the top spot on Saturday, notching a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to five games and give him six tallies and six assists over his last 10 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens LW Phillip Danault, who notched three assists versus the Rangers, needs one goal to give the team seven players in double digits.

2. Detroit LW Justin Abdelkader and RW Gustav Nyquist both are one assist away from 100 for their careers.

3. Montreal recalled Jacob De La Rose from St. John's and assigned fellow F Chris Terry to the American Hockey League club.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Red Wings 2