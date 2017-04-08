Preview: Canadiens at Red Wings

The Atlantic Division-champion Montreal Canadiens attempt to avoid entering the playoffs with a three-game losing streak when they pay their final visit to Joe Louis Arena on Saturday for a matchup against the Original Six-rival Detroit Red Wings. Montreal is hoping to enter its first-round series versus the New York Rangers on a high note after suffering back-to-back losses to Buffalo and Tampa Bay.

The Canadiens fell behind early against the Lightning on Friday in their home finale and were unable to overcome a pair of two-goal deficits as they dropped a 4-2 decision. Finnish rookie Artturi Lehkonen appears to be raising his offensive game as the postseason approaches, recording a goal and an assist versus Tampa Bay to give him five points over his last three contests. The Red Wings, whose 25-season playoff streak has come to an end, is coming off a split of their home-and-home series against Ottawa. Detroit will be playing its penultimate game at Joe Louis Arena as it moves to Little Caesars Arena for the 2017-18 campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS (Montreal), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (46-26-9): Carey Price could get a rest after making his 500th career start on Friday. The former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner, who made his first start for Montreal on Oct. 10, 2007 at Pittsburgh, has appeared in 509 contests overall for Montreal - joining Jacques Plante (556) and Patrick Roy (551) as the only goaltenders in franchise history to eclipse the 500 mark. Dwight King's goal against Tampa Bay was his first in 16 games with the Canadiens since being acquired from Los Angeles at the March 1 trade deadline.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (32-36-12): Matt Lorito was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday and is expected to make his NHL debut against the Canadiens. The 26-year-old likely will join the lineup in place of Andreas Athanasiou, who still is experiencing effects from a cross-check he received on March 27 versus Carolina. Rookie Anthony Mantha, who is third on the team with 17 goals but done for the season, does not expect he will need surgery on his broken finger.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, who leads the team with 66 points, is two games away from 1,000 for his career.

2. Montreal D Alexei Emelin (lower body) will miss his second straight contest and be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

3. Detroit D Mike Green needs three assists to reach 300 in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Canadiens 2