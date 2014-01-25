Red Wings 4, Canadiens 1: Captain Henrik Zetterberg and defenseman Niklas Kronwall each notched a goal and an assist to help Detroit win back-to-back games for the first time in more than a month.

Gustav Nyquist also scored and set up a goal while rookie Riley Sheahan added an unassisted tally as the Red Wings handed Montreal its third consecutive setback. Jonas Gustavsson made 30 saves to give Detroit its first set of back-to-back wins since Dec. 19-21 and consecutive home victories for the first time since mid-October.

Brendan Gallagher netted the only goal for the Canadiens, who have been outscored 14-5 during their three-game skid. Carey Price turned aside 22 shots in losing his fourth straight start.

Zetterberg’s one-timer during a power play at 12:27 was the only goal in the opening period, but the teams combined for three tallies in under five minutes in the middle session. Sheahan scored his second career goal at 11:48, beating Price high to the glove side with a laser from the inner edge of the left faceoff circle.

The Canadiens answered only 68 seconds later as Gallagher received a pass along the end line, skated to the front of the net and stuffed the puck past Gustavsson, but Kronwall restored the two-goal advantage by one-timing a deflected pass from the slot with 3:31 left in the period. Nyquist capped the scoring with 1:19 to play in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Zetterberg has two goals and six assists during his four-game point streak. ... D P.K. Subban collected his 28th assist - one shy of his career high - for Montreal, which has surrendered 22 goals during a 1-4-0 span. ... Red Wings F Daniel Alfredsson assisted on Zetterberg’s goal in his return from a six-game absence due to back spasms.