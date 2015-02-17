Canadiens score late, shut out Red Wings

DETROIT -- Close, low-scoring games are kind of the Montreal Canadiens’ thing.

Center Tomas Plekanec’s broke a scoreless tie with 2:30 left, and the Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 at Joe Louis Arena on Monday night.

“Our team really has confidence playing those games,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “We know that if we stick to our plan, good things are going to happen.”

Plecanec got his 17th goal when he took a nice pass from right winger Dale Weise and beat Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard with a slap shot from the high slot. Howard was screened by Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall on the play.

“Jumped off the bench ... I saw it was wide open in the middle of the ice and just tried to put myself in the best position to put it in the net,” Plecanec said.

Said Howard: “Their guy made a great pass, and he did a great job using Kronner as a screener.”

The Canadiens (37-15-4) earned their fifth win in six games.

Montreal goalie Carey Price made 25 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and 30th of his career. With the game still scoreless, 18 seconds before Plekanec scored, Price stopped Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist from the bottom of the right circle.

“These are the types of games you want to be good playing in because these are the type of games you’ll be playing in the spring (during the postseason),” Price said.

He has three shutouts in his past eight games and has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his past 12 starts.

Left winger Max Pacioretty added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left, his 26th tally of the season.

Howard made 27 saves but couldn’t keep Detroit (31-14-10) from losing its third in a row.

“It’s a tough one but a great game to be a part of,” he said. “It definitely felt like a playoff game; no room, tough to get to both nets. It was a lot of fun.”

Price was aided, as usual, by many pucks not getting through to him, as the Canadiens blocked plenty of shots.

“I always tell the players to make sure they’re in the shooting lanes, make sure they protect the house (the area from the two face-off dots in the defensive zone down to the goal line) and keep teams playing on the outside,” Therrien said.

Montreal earned its fifth consecutive win over Detroit (31-14-10) and third straight this season.

“It was a lot of fun. Two good teams playing against each other,” Nyquist said. “We played a much better game (against the Canadiens) than we did the first two games (against them). Fun game to play. Not so much fun to lose.”

Said Red Wings coach Mike Babcock: “It was a check-fest. Not much happened. Not much room for either team, not many quality chances. There was good intensity, and the next shot was going to win it. It’s a good experience for our guys.”

Pacioretty thwarted Detroit forward Luke Glendening’s short-handed breakaway in the final 15 seconds of the second period without taking a penalty.

Howard stopped right winger Brendan Gallagher’s tip attempt off defenseman P.K. Subban’s shot-pass with 2:40 remaining in the second.

Price stopped center Henrik Zetterberg’s tip attempt with a toe save late in the middle period.

Howard denied center David Desharnais’ wrap-around attempt with 6:21 left in the second period.

Detroit defenseman Brendan Smith covered up for his own miscue 9:25 into the middle period when he was able to knock the puck away from left winger Brandon Prust on a breakaway chance. Setting up the play, Smith gave the puck away to Prust, who intercepted Smith’s pass just outside the Red Wings blue line.

The puck almost went in off Howard’s back when defenseman Alexei Emelin’s shot bounced off the glass behind the Detroit net a little less than three minutes into the second.

NOTES: Montreal D Sergei Gonchar missed the game with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit coach Mike Babcock coached Canadiens G Carey Price and D P.K. Subban with Team Canada’s gold-medal winning Olympic team in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. ... Red Wings RW Johan Franzen remained sidelined with a concussion. ... Montreal LW Max Pacioretty played at the University of Michigan. ... Canadiens D Mike Weaver played at Michigan State. ... Montreal GM Marc Bergevin played with the Red Wings during his career.