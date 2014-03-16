Preview: Canadiens at Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens were careening toward a fourth consecutive loss before a late uprising changed their fortunes. The Canadiens look to continue that momentum on Sunday night when they visit the reeling Buffalo Sabres. Defenseman Francis Bouillon scored 1:26 into overtime after David Desharnais tied it with three-tenths of a second left in regulation to cap a stunning comeback as Montreal posted a 5-4 victory over Ottawa on Saturday.

Carey Price turned aside 30 shots in his return from a groin injury, but opted to stay in Montreal after the contest for additional treatment. Peter Budaj will get the nod on Sunday in favor of Price, who was in net for both of the Canadiens’ victories over the Sabres this season. Buffalo, which dropped a 4-1 decision to the New York Islanders on Saturday, enters the contest with just five goals on its five-game losing skid.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (36-25-7): Montreal was lauded by many after it acquired former Sabre Thomas Vanek from the Islanders at the league’s trade deadline. The compliments are rapidly being replaced by concern as the Austrian was held off the scoresheet for the third time in four games. Vanek, who has registered 13 shots during his time with the Canadiens, will play in his 650th career contest on Sunday.

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-40-8): Signed to a six-year deal worth $25.5 million, Cody Hodgson was shifted to right wing in favor of Brian Flynn on Saturday. Interim coach Ted Nolan explained the move - and he didn’t mince words. “(Hodgson) hasn’t been that offensive guy we want, and maybe spring him on the right side (so) he can cheat offensively and take some chances,” Nolan told the Buffalo News. “That didn’t work, either.” Hodgson has struggled mightily of late, recording just two goals and four assists in his last 15 contests.

1. Montreal C Alex Galchenyuk has tallied in both meetings this season versus Buffalo.

2. Sabres LW Tyler Ennis scored in consecutive contests to extend his point streak to four games.

3. Entering Saturday’s contest mired in a 1-for-21 run on the power play, the Canadiens failed on their first six opportunities with the man advantage before Desharnais’ tally.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Sabres 1