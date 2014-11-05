Preview: Canadiens at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres vie for their first winning streak of the season when they host the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. After going 0-4-1 over its first five home games, Buffalo edged Detroit 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday for its initial victory at First Niagara Center this season. Chris Stewart forged a tie with 6:52 remaining in the third period and Zemgus Girgensons scored the decisive goal in the third round of the bonus format to give the Sabres their first win in five divisional contests (1-3-1).

Montreal has lost three straight (0-2-1) and four of its last five, scoring a total of six goals in that span. The Canadiens were blanked for the second time in the five-game stretch on Tuesday as they suffered a 5-0 defeat at home against Chicago. Montreal is 1-2-1 over its last four road games, with the victory coming in a shootout.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN, RDS (Montreal), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (8-4-1): After beginning its home schedule by sweeping a four-game string, Montreal was outscored 11-2 in back-to-back losses to Calgary and Chicago. The club failed on four power-play opportunities Tuesday and is 0-for-17 over its last seven contests. “Nothing’s working for us,” said forward Tomas Plekanec, who shared the team lead in goals (five) and points (nine). “We have to stay positive as much as possible and we’ve got to fight through it. We’ve got to help ourselves somehow.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (3-9-1): Captain Brian Gionta remains in search of his first goal of the season as he prepares to face a Montreal team with which he spent the last five campaigns. “It always is frustrating,” said the seven-time 20-goal scorer, who has just one assist in 13 contests. “When the team is losing, you want to do what you can to help - and part of that is scoring in my position. I have to do better in that aspect.” Buffalo has been shut out five times this season and scored more than two goals just once, netting three in a 4-3 shootout triumph on Oct. 14 at Carolina.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens have yet to lead after one period this season and have allowed the first goal in 11 of their 13 games.

2. Sabres LW Marcus Foligno is questionable for Wednesday’s contest after missing Sunday’s victory with an undisclosed injury.

3. Three of Montreal’s four road victories have been via shootouts.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Sabres 1