Preview: Canadiens at Sabres

The first- and last-place teams in the Atlantic Division meet Friday when the Montreal Canadiens visit the Buffalo Sabres to open a home-and-home series. The Canadiens have the NHL’s best record despite their precarious plus-4 goal differential, while the Sabres are tied for both the fewest wins and points in the league. Montreal already defeated the Sabres in a shootout on Nov. 5 for its sixth consecutive victory over Buffalo.

The Canadiens, who will host the Sabres on Saturday, have not played since Sunday when they were shut out by the New York Rangers, but they are 7-1-0 within the Atlantic Division. Buffalo was enjoying a rare three-game winning streak prior to Wednesday’s home loss to the Winnipeg Jets and is the only team with fewer than 37 goals. The Sabres are 3-for-38 at home on the power play and the Canadiens are 1-for-33 on the road, so don’t expect special teams to be much of a factor.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, Sportsnet East, MSG-Buffalo, Bell TV

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (16-6-1): Eric Tangradi - a junior teammate of Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban - was recalled from the American Hockey League on Tuesday, while Drayson Bowman was sent down along with defenseman Nathan Beaulieu. Carey Price will start Friday’s game, with Dustin Tokarski likely to sget the nod on Saturday. Max Pacioretty has two goals in the last four contests after recording seven points in a five-game streak.

ABOUT THE SABRES (6-14-2): Former Canadiens defenseman Josh Gorges has not played for two weeks due to a knee injury but resumed skating Monday. Fellow blue-liner Tyler Myers missed Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury and is questionable for Friday. Cody Hodgson missed practice Thursday for personal reasons, leaving his status for Friday up in the air.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal is 7-3-1 on the road. Buffalo is 3-7-2 at home.

2. Buffalo has five goals in its last six contests with Montreal.

3. The Canadiens and Sabres will meet once more after Saturday - at Montreal on Feb. 3 - to complete their season series.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Sabres 1