Preview: Canadiens at Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens are peaking at the right time with the playoffs just around the corner and look to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. The Canadiens allowed six goals during their winning streak after knocking off Florida 4-1 on Monday night with Charlie Lindgren in net to give All-Star Carey Price a rest.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that we’re rolling right now,” Montreal captain Max Pacioretty told reporters. “We want to keep going and want guys to feel good about their game. … The offense is coming at the right time and hopefully we can maintain that.” The Canadiens registered at least a point in all three meetings this season (2-0-1) and five straight (4-0-1) against Buffalo, which will miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive campaign. The Sabres are limping to the finish with three straight losses, including a 4-2 setback against red-hot Toronto on Monday night as they gave up three tallies in the first 5:09. “We’ve got three games left, and no matter who you are on this team you’ve got stuff to prove,” Buffalo captain Brian Gionta told reporters. “We’ve got to come out more prepared with more urgency, more care to our game. What we need to do these next three games is find a way to compete.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, RDS (Montreal), MSG Buffalo

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (46-24-9): Price has been his dominant self since late February as the former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner is 12-2-0 with a .945 save percentage in his last 14 appearances. Pacioretty leads the team in goals (35) and points (67) after notching two tallies and five assists in the past five contests while Alexander Radulov boasts five points (three goals) in four games to push his total to 53. Defenseman Shea Weber (17 goals, 42 points) is expected to miss his second straight contest with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE SABRES (32-35-12): Last year’s top draft pick Alex Nylander made his NHL debut Monday and did not register a shot in 14 minutes, 28 seconds of ice time but recorded one takeaway. “It’s been a process for Alex this year,” Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma told reporters. “It’s been a development part of his game and one he’s still in. The situation is such for our team that he’s going to get that opportunity here.” Jack Eichel boasts six points (three goals) in his last five contests to push his team-leading total to 56 in 58 games.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo C Ryan O’Reilly recorded three goals in the last five games to reach 20 for the third time in four seasons.

2. Montreal C Phillip Danault had 10 points in 53 games coming into this season and posted 40 in 79 in 2016-17 with five in the last four contests.

3. Sabres LW Evander Kane leads the team with 27 goals - three shy of his career best - and is two points away from 300 in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Sabres 3