Sabres pull out win over Canadiens

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With some hard work and a little bit of luck, the Buffalo Sabres are beginning to get results.

Following a fortunate bounce with just over one minute remaining, the Sabres picked up a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens Friday night. Buffalo (7-14-2) has won four of its last five games and no longer has the worst record in the NHL.

“Everyone’s working really hard,” Sabres right winger Tyler Ennis said. “We’ve got an emphasis on hitting and playing as hard as we can and sticking up for each other. We’ve got a really close group and if we can get this going like we’ve been doing, it’s going to be a fun rest of the season.”

A lucky bounce following a dump-in by Ennis led to the game-winner. After firing the puck into the Montreal zone, the puck caromed off the glass and fell right to left winger Matt Moulson in front of the Canadiens net. With Montreal goalie Carey Price out trying to play the puck, Moulson easily scored the game-winner with 1:18 remaining.

“It must be a lucky day, so I’ll take it,” Moulson said. “Those are always nice ones to have.”

Added Sabres head coach Ted Nolan: “You never shoot it off the glass and hope it goes in the net. Once in a while, luck comes if you continue to do the right things.”

Ennis also scored a highlight-reel goal in the first period for the Sabres. Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 29 saves.

The final goal was an unfortunate break for the Canadiens (16-7-1), who created plenty of offensive chances but were unable to grab a late lead. Right winger P.A. Parenteau scored the lone goal for the Canadiens. Price made 23 saves.

“It’s a bad break,” Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien said. “There’s nothing you can do against a bad break. We generated a lot of scoring chances tonight but we didn’t capitalize. Usually when we get around 20 scoring chances a game, we find ways to get two to three goals, but tonight we only found ways to get one.”

Ennis opened up the scoring 3:27 into the first period on a goal-of-the-year candidate. After skating past Montreal defenseman Alexei Emelin down the right side, Ennis’ initial shot was saved by Price. The puck then fell back to Ennis, who backhanded the puck into the net while falling down after tripping over

Price’s leg.

“I came across with some speed and tried to beat the defenseman with a lot of speed, take it to the net,” Ennis said. “I cut to the net, ended up in my skate. I had to get it back to my stick and I was pretty happy that one went in.”

Parenteau made it 1-1 on the power play early in the third period. After Enroth appeared to have the puck covered up in the Buffalo crease, Parenteau poked the puck into the net at 1:35 for his sixth goal of the year.

The winning goal came on the power play for Buffalo following a hit to the head from Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin on Sabres captain Brian Gionta. Emelin appeared to hit Gionta in the head with his shoulder.

“Those type of hits are not good to watch,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “I mean, those could be career-ending hits. So we’ll see what the league does with that.”

Therrien disagreed with Nolan’s assessment.

“It was a big guy and a small guy,” Therrien said. “I don’t think he was going for the head.”

Sabres right winger Drew Stafford left the game with a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return. Nolan doesn’t believe the injury is serious and Stafford is expected to join the Sabres as they head to Montreal for a rematch Saturday night.

NOTES: C Cody McCormick (concussion) and D Andre Benoit were scratched for the Sabres. ... D Tom Gilbert was scratched for the Canadiens. ... This was the second of four meetings between the Sabres and Canadiens this year. ... Earlier on Friday, the Sabres signed free-agent forward Jean Dupuy to a three-year, entry-level contract. Dupuy, 20, plays for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. Through 19 games this season, he has tallied 19 points (five goals, 14 assists).