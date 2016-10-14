Canadiens dump Sabres as Kane exits injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The revamped Montreal Canadiens didn't miss Carey Price at the start of the new season.

Brendan Gallagher scored twice, and Montreal's new additions contributed heavily in a 4-1 victory over the injury-riddled Buffalo Sabres, who lost left winger Evander Kane midgame.

Torrey Mitchell and Andrew Shaw also scored for the Canadiens, and Al Montoya made 30 saves in place of Price, who sat out the game due to the flu.

"I like it as a start," Montreal captain Max Pacioretty said. "Guys had the right mentality. Guys sticking up for each other, a lot of selfless plays out there, some blocked shots, taking hits to make a play, and that's our motto for this team no matter who you are in the lineup."

Things quickly went from bad to worse for the Sabres, who entered the game missing several key players. Kane exited late in the second period after sustaining what appeared to be a serious injury. He was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation and precautionary measures.

Kane crashed hard into the boards after losing his balance following a battle with Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin with 11 seconds remaining in the middle period, and his left side crashed into the end boards. Kane lay on the ice for several minutes before being helped to the locker room by teammates.

"They're checking for a lot of things internally," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "I don't have more than that."

The Sabres were already missing several top players, including young standout Jack Eichel (high ankle sprain) along with newcomers Kyle Okposo (knee) and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (bruised tailbone).

"There's a little bit of shake your head and snake-bitten a little bit," Bylsma said. "It's kind of come in droves, but it's part of our game ... You expect to have (injuries) throughout your lineup. And unfortunately you have a rash of them. But that's no excuse for how we need to play, how we can play, and we've got to keep fighting through it."

Matt Moulson scored the lone goal for the Sabres. Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner made 20 saves.

The Canadiens received key contributions from their biggest offseason additions, defenseman Shea Weber, Shaw and Montoya. Weber set up Montreal's third goal with a long shot from the point, and he played a game-high 24:04. Shaw played with aggression and had Montreal's fourth goal, while Montoya made several key stops in the second period when the Sabres pushed back.

"When you get that first goal or point or win, it takes a little bit of stress off you, and I'm glad it came early for those guys," Pacioretty said. "They played great."

Gallagher opened the scoring 8:43 into the game on a terrific one-man effort. He raced into the Buffalo zone, used Buffalo defenseman Josh Gorges as a screen and ripped a hard shot into the far corner.

"A guy like Gallagher is a leader the way he played," Montreal head coach Michel Therrien said. "Game in and game out, you know what you're going to get from him."

Two former Sabres combined to give Montreal a 2-0 lead 3:21 into the second period. Left winger Paul Byron raced toward the net. His attempted shot found Mitchell in the crease, and Mitchell slammed the puck home to double the lead.

Moulson got the Sabres on the board 35 seconds into the third period with a power-play strike. With Weber in the penalty box for cross-checking, Sam Reinhart found Moulson wide open to the left of the net for Buffalo's first goal of the season.

Gallagher restored Montreal's two-goal lead with his second of the evening 6:43 into the third. Gallagher tipped a long shot from the point by Shea Weber to make it 3-1.

Shaw made it 4-1 with 8:24 remaining following a scrum in front of the Sabres net.

Montreal had one injury as Mitchell exited the game midway through the third period after taking an awkward hit from Gorges. Therrien said afterward that Mitchell should be fine.

Therrien said that Price would not make the trip to Ottawa on Saturday and that Montoya would receive his second consecutive start in net.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Sabres announced that they signed GM Tim Murray to a contract extension. Murray has been on the job since January 2014 after replacing Darcy Regier. ... Sabres C Jack Eichel is expected to miss one to two months after sustaining a high ankle sprain Wednesday. ... Canadiens G Carey Price (flu) did not make the trip to Buffalo. ... Eichel, RW Kyle Okposo (knee) and D Dmitry Kulikov (bruised tailbone) were scratched for the Sabres. ... Price, C Brian Flynn, RW Sven Andrighetto and D Zach Redmond were scratched for the Canadiens. ... The teams next meet Jan. 21 in Montreal.