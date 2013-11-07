Preview: Canadiens at Senators

One of Canadian hockey’s fiercest rivalries is rekindled Thursday night as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Ottawa Senators. Both teams are off to underwhelming starts as Montreal is languishing near the .500 mark while the acrimonious relationship between coach Michel Therrien and defenseman P.K. Subban continues to generate headlines. Ottawa is even worse off, coming into the contest with just one win in six home games.

The Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the visiting St. Louis Blues, but the outcome was of secondary concern to reporters after the game. Subban spent a long stretch on the bench in the closing moments of the contest, leading some to speculate that he and Therrien weren’t seeing eye-to-eye. Subban will be in the lineup Thursday against an Ottawa team that is having all sorts of problems keeping the puck out of the net, having allowed 48 goals in 15 games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (8-7-1): Subban isn’t the only Montreal player to encounter Therrien’s wrath in recent days. Diminutive forward David Desharnais watched the Blues game from the press box after kicking off the season with just one point - an assist - to go along with a minus-2 rating through his first 15 games. “It’s another challenge for me,” he told reporters earlier this week. “I’ve met many since the beginning of my career. Sometimes, you have to take one step back to take two forward.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (5-6-4): Ottawa avoided a major calamity as netminder Craig Anderson declared himself fine just three days after taking a knee to the head from Dallas Stars rookie forward Valeri Nichushkin. “I‘m sore, there’s no doubt about that,” he told reporters Wednesday, “but I thought it would be a lot worse. The last time I got run over in a similar situation, I couldn’t move for a couple of weeks, so I‘m not really sure why this is different.” Anderson is looking to shake off a rough start, having posted a 3.14 goals-against average in 11 games.

OVERTIME

1. Anderson is 5-6-1 with a 2.82 GAA in 13 career games - including 11 starts - versus the Canadiens.

2. Ottawa has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 15-4.

3. Only the Buffalo Sabres (0-8-1) have a worse home record than the Senators among Eastern Conference clubs.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Senators 2