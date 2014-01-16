Preview: Canadiens at Senators

The Montreal Canadiens have settled into a bit of a pattern in 2014 - one that could see them slip down the Eastern Conference standings if they don’t turn things around. The Canadiens look to shake their recent doldrums Thursday night as they visit the rival Ottawa Senators in the opener of a four-game road trip. Montreal is coming off a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, while the Senators have caught fire with victories in six of their last seven games.

One of those wins came at the expense of the Canadiens, who have alternated wins and losses over the first six games of what has been an uninspiring January. Part of the problem has been a punchless power play that has failed to score in its last 17 man-advantage opportunities. The Senators were having their own struggles on the power play, but have gone 4-for-12 over the previous four games - including a 2-for-5 effort in Tuesday’s 3-0 win in Minnesota.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (26-16-5): Montreal’s man-advantage deep freeze - it has gone just 3-for-39 since Mid-December - has dropped the club to 14th in the league for the season. For a team that once ranked as high as third, the drop is a precipitous one - but defenseman P.K. Subban isn’t concerned. “Every team goes through this,” he told the Montreal Gazette. “I‘m not too worried about it. I think that we’re moving the puck well, we’re creating opportunities. This time of year, it’s tough because teams are bearing down.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (21-18-8): Carelessness with the puck plagued Ottawa earlier in the season, but the players have taken extra precautions of late - and the results have been eye-opening. The Senators have points in seven straight to climb back to respectability in the East. “We’re being responsible with the puck, getting it out when we’re supposed to,” center Zack Smith told the Ottawa Citizen following the triumph over the Wild. “We talk a lot about knowing the time of the game, if it’s the last couple minutes and we’re up, to not try and push plays that aren’t there.”

OVERTIME

1. The Senators have won five straight meetings.

2. The Canadiens are 1-for-21 with the man advantage in January.

3. Ottawa LW Clarke MacArthur has scored in five of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Canadiens 2