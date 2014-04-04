Preview: Canadiens at Senators

The Montreal Canadiens look to rebound from just their second loss in 10 contests when they wrap up a four-game road trip against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. The Canadiens saw their season high-tying five-game winning streak come to a halt with a 3-1 setback to Tampa Bay on Tuesday but secured a postseason berth later in the night with losses by New Jersey and Washington. Montreal remains even with the Lightning in points but has played one more game.

Ottawa’s already-slim postseason aspirations took a hit following a 2-1 setback to the New York Islanders on Wednesday. The Senators, who are wrapping up a five-game homestand, sit seven points behind Columbus in the race for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot. “We still have a chance,” said Milan Michalek, who has scored four goals in as many games. “We still believe, and we’re going to have to work hard. We’ve got some big games coming up, so we’ll see; you never know what happens.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (43-27-7): Peter Budaj will make his first start since March 24 as Montreal braces for its back-to-back set to open the weekend and five games total in nine days. The 31-year-old has dropped all three career meetings versus Ottawa - including two in last season’s playoffs. Jarred Tinordi is expected to take the place of fellow defenseman Douglas Murray, who was suspended three games by the league following an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay blue-liner Michael Kostka.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (32-30-14): Erik Karlsson has been held off the scoresheet in three of the last four games, but he has stepped up when facing the Canadiens this season. The defenseman has scored one goal and set up five others as Ottawa has collected at least one point in each of the four contests versus its Atlantic Division rival (2-0-2). Karlsson was given a maintenance day on Thursday but is expected to play versus Montreal.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa captain Jason Spezza has missed his last two contests with a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision.

2. Montreal LW Max Pacioretty has scored five goals in his last six contests.

3. Senators D Jared Cowen is expected to miss his third straight contest with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Senators 3